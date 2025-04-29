Govt to launch summer programme across kurnool

Kurnool: To empower adolescent girls, P Nirmala, project director of the Department of Women and Child Welfare, Kurnool district, addressed officials from various departments on Monday at a special session held at Sunayana Auditorium. The session was part of the State Government’s newly introduced summer calendar activities, specifically designed for adolescent girls’ empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Nirmala explained that a comprehensive action plan has been developed to implement targeted programs at the village level. She emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination to prevent child marriages and enhance the overall well-being of adolescent girls. On societal challenges, she noted that ensuring the safety of young girls is becoming increasingly complex for parents today. “While girls are excelling in competitive examinations, many are still forced into early marriages or pushed into child labor due to socio-economic pressures,” she said.

Nirmala also expressed concern over the rising cases of sexual harassment, often perpetrated by known individuals, and the emotional trauma faced by the victims. She warned against the dangers of adolescents falling prey to false promises under the guise of love, which sometimes tragically leads to suicides.

The special summer calendar, she said, is a crucial tool in empowering girls with the knowledge and confidence needed to safeguard themselves. The ‘Kishori Vikasam’ initiative aims to make adolescent girls self-reliant and resilient, preparing them to face challenges confidently.

The program is scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to June 10, with various awareness and empowerment activities planned across the district.

Nirmala stressed that it is a collective responsibility of all departments and society at large to protect and nurture these young citizens.

“The primary goal of this initiative is to equip adolescent girls with the skills and awareness to protect themselves and realize their full potential,” she added.