Govt to re-register 2,180 acres under Kakinada SEZ to farmers

Vijayawada: The state government has decided to re-register 2,180 acre land under the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) without charging stamp and registration duties, benefiting over 1,550 farmers in the Tondangi and Uppada Kothapalli mandals along the Kakinada coast.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, who had promised during the last election to return the SEZ lands to farmers, took the initiative to resolve this long-standing issue. He held discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, following which the government approved the waiver of registration fees and stamp duty. “This move ensures that farmers regain their lands without any financial burden, fulfilling the promises made during the election,” officials said.

The re-registration process will formalize land ownership, giving legal clarity and long-term security to the affected farmers.