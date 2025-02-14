Live
Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
CM’s decision follows appeal by APTDC chairman Balaji to restore tourism package which was cancelled by the coalition govt for alleged irregularities during YSRCP rule
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to restore the tourism package for Tirumala Darsan. When Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation chairman Nukasani Balaji appealed for restoration of the tourism special package which was dropped by the government due to alleged irregularities in Tirumala darshan during the previous YSRCP government, the Chief Minister responded positively and directed the officials to formulate fool-proof tourism packages for Tirumala darhsan.
As part of it, the AP Tourism Development Corporation will formulate special tourism package for Tirumala darshan, for providing additional services for devotees in a transparent manner, online booking system and special transport facility under tourism package.
It may be noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on tourism development with minister and officials at the Secretariat on Thursday.