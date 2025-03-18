Govt trying to defame YSRCP with baseless allegations: Botcha

Vijayawada: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana strongly criticised the coalition government for attempting to defame the previous YSRCP government by making baseless allegations.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly alongside party MLCs, he found fault with the ruling NDA for trying to take up discussions on the alleged scams during the YSRCP rule.

He accused the government of leveling baseless allegations without proper investigation only to tarnish the image of the YSRCP government. He said the ruling dispensation was making deliberate attempts to spread falsehood on the YSRCP rule.

He further stated that the ruling coalition led by the TDP, is manipulating the narrative by selectively focusing on the 2019-24 period corresponding to YSRCP’s rule, while refusing to discuss scams from the broader timeline of 2014-24, which includes the TDP’s tenure from 2014-19.

Botcha pointed out that the YSRCP had urged the government to conduct a debate on all scams that happened since the State’s bifurcation in 2014, but the coalition government rejected this proposal, limiting the discussion to the YSRCP’s five-year rule.

He highlighted that the current government has only made allegations over the past 10 months regarding YSRCP’s governance, with no completed investigations or proven charges to substantiate them.

In contrast, he said that several scandals during the TDP’s 2014-19 rule were not only documented but also investigated, with cases registered - yet the State government refuses to address these in the discussions.

Botcha accused the coalition government of following double standards, asserting that portraying non-existent issues as real and ignoring proven ones is a tactic mastered by TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasised that the YSRCP was ready to discuss all scams and reveal the truth to the public but condemned the government’s malicious intent to confine the debate to the previous regime’s tenure.

In protest against this approach, the YSRCP members staged a walkout from the Legislative Council.