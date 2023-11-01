Govt violating norms on sand policy, alleges Purandeswari

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged that the State government has violated all norms pertaining to the sand policy and increased the sand price exorbitantly badly affecting the livelihood of construction workers in the State.



She said a tractor load of sand was sold between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 during the previous TDP rule and the YSRCP government increased the tractor load price between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 causing a burden on the common people, who are constructing the houses.

She said common and poor people are unable to bear the increased price of sand and halted the construction activity. Purandeswari addressing the media at the State party office here on Tuesday, said 35 lakh to 40 lakh construction workers in the State have lost their livelihood due to the sand policy of the government.

She informed that the State government has revised the sand policy on May 3, 2021 and contract was given to only one contractor Jaya Prakash Power venture of New Delhi and entered into an agreement with the contractor who has to pay Rs 760 crore royalty to the State government every year.

She said as per the agreement, the contractor should not give the work on sublease. But violating the agreement, the contractor has given on sublease has to Turn Key Enterprises.

Purandeswari said as per the agreement, the contractor earns Rs 188 crore every month but he deposits royalty of only Rs 63 crore to the State government every month.

She alleged that the remaining Rs 125 crore goes into the pocket of Tadepalli palace every month from the sale of sand. She said the lease period of the contractor ended in May 2022 and in spite of that the sand excavation continues still in the State. She alleged that irregularities are also taking place in loading of sand in the truck and less quantity is shown in the bill.

She said as per the National Green Tribunal, heavy machinery should not be used for sand excavation but this is grossly violated in the State.

She said the BJP is the voice of the people and the press meet was conducted to inform the people of Andhra Pradesh how government is violating the rules on sand policy and selling the sand at exorbitant price affecting the construction activity in the State. She alleged that several irregularities were committed in the implementation of sand policy and questioned why the permission for sand excavation was given to only one contractor.