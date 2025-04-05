Govt will restore lost glory of arts: Dy Speaker

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju inaugurated the “Amaravati Chitrakala Veedhi” on Central Jail Road in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Speaking at the event, he expressed confidence that the alliance government will restore the lost glory of arts and artists in the state.

Krishnam Raju said that he initially felt Amaravati would be an ideal location for the exhibition but was later convinced that Rajamahendravaram, being the cultural capital of the state, was the perfect venue. He humorously remarked on the greenery along Central Jail Road, saying the environment there was pleasant and even credited a former Chief Minister for sparing the trees- drawing laughter from the crowd.

Over 500 artists participated in the exhibition, displaying their works in specially arranged stalls. One of the highlights was a painting of Buddha in Kurnool district, reportedly painted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself. The painting drew large crowds, with many clicking selfies beside it. Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju purchased the artwork for Rs 1, 01, 116.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh said the Amaravati Art Exhibition reflects the vision of CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. He stated that the event aims to showcase and support artistic talent from across the state and called upon the public to buy artworks to encourage artists.

Tejaswi Podapati said that the state is taking concrete steps to become a beacon for arts and culture.

MLAs Adireddy Srinivas and Battula Balarama Krishna thanked the government for organising such a grand cultural event in Rajamahendravaram and remarked that the name “Amaravati” itself resonates with vibrancy.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, District Collector P Prasanthi, SP D Narasimha Kishore, Director of the Cultural Department D Mallikarjuna Rao, artists, students, and art enthusiasts participated.