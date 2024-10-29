Govt will take up districts’ reorganisation after resurvey: Minister Satya Prasad

Tirupati: As anticipated, the newly formed TDP government will soon take up districts’ reorganisation.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, who was in Tirupati on 2-day official visit, confirmed that the government will focus on the reorganisation of districts after completion of the resurvey. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said many representations were received seeking to re-examine the districts formed by the previous YSRCP government. The government will carefully study over reorganisation, duly considering public reviews and also their aspirations.

He stated as promised free distribution of LPG cylinders to the eligible poor families will start on Deepavali festival day as festival gift to women.

On the filling of nominated posts, the Minister said posts will be given to all the eligible party leaders, who sacrificed and sincerely working for the party. He said party will not forget anyone, who is responsible for the party in coming to power again and recognise them with nominated posts.

Rebutting the Opposition criticism that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu frequently visits Delhi, Minister Satya Prasad explained that Naidu is repeatedly going to Delhi neither for personal reason nor personal benefits, but for the sake of the State to get funds to overcome the financial crisis created by the previous YSRCP government, which turned the State into bankruptcy with it’s wrong policies.

Replying to a question over the fight among the family members of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on property distribution, the Minister said his party has nothing to do and not concerned with the internal fight of Jagan Mohan with his mother and sister.

He refuted former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders’ allegations that TDP alliance government has failed in fullfilling its promises made during 2024 elections. He claimed that so far, the NDA government had implemented 130 programmes in 130 days. YSRCP is unable to digest the success of the new government, hence making unnecessary allegations, he added.