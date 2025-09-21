GPS-enabled radio collars planned to curb man-elephant conflict

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh forest department is preparing to introduce radio collar technology to track wild elephant herds in Palamaner and Kuppam regions of Chittoor district, in its bid to curb the rising incidents of man-elephant conflict. The move is aimed at safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods and enhancing community safety in forest-fringe villages.

For years, wild elephants have strayed into habitations, damaging crops and leaving farmers in distress. Forest officials estimate that nearly 100 elephants, split into four herds, currently roam the district. Despite deploying various measures, the problem persists, prompting authorities to explore technology-driven solutions.

At present, the department depends on six trained kumki elephants housed at the Musalimadugu camp in Palamaner. Some of these kumkis, brought from Karnataka and specially trained, are used to push back wild herds when they enter human settlements. While effective to some extent, officials admit that kumkis alone are insufficient to deal with the scale of conflict.

Radio collars – already tested successfully in West Bengal, are expected to be a game-changer. Typically fitted on the leader of a herd, the device functions like a GPS tracker, transmitting hourly signals to forest offices. This allows staff to monitor real-time movements, alert ground teams, and warn villagers in advance. With a battery life of nearly two years, the system is also considered sustainable.

Wildlife biologist Rakesh Kalva, who studied the method in 2019, said the proposal is under government review. “Collaring will strengthen existing measures, combining the traditional role of kumkis with modern tracking systems. It will improve response time and reduce risks to both people and elephants,” he told The Hans India.

He noted that in 2019, it was proposed to collar seven identified herd leaders, with Indian Oil Corporation expressing interest in funding. However, the project was delayed, and some elephants have since died due to electrocution from low-lying power lines.

Currently, 2–3 particularly aggressive elephants are believed to be leading others into villages, escalating the problem.

According to Rakesh, tranquilising wild elephants to fix collars is not easy and requires kumki support. Once operational, the system can even help forest officials alert the electricity department to cut power in areas where elephants are moving, preventing accidental deaths. If implemented, Andhra Pradesh will join a growing list of states adopting tech-enabled wildlife management, striking a balance between conservation and community safety.