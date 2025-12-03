Grama Sabhas at 347 RSKs today

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla has instructed officials to conduct ‘Raitanna Meekosam’ Grama Sabhas at 347 Rythu Seva Kendras across the district on November 3. She held a Webex video conference with officials of the agriculture and allied departments on Tuesday. She stated that during the Grama Sabhas, officials should discuss crop planning for the 2025–26 Rabi, 2026 Kharif, and 2026–27 Rabi seasons with the farmers.

She further said that in order to double farmers’ income in the next five years, the crop plans should be prepared based on the five key principles set by the State Government-- water security, demand-based crops, Agritech, food processing, and government support. The officials and farmers should work together in preparing these crop plans.