Grand farewell accorded to ex-DGP Gautam Sawang

Vijayawada: Police personnel accorded a grand farewell to outgoing DGP D Gautam Sawang at the state police office near Mangalagiri on Saturday. Several hundred police personnel and officials participated in the programme and followed the farewell tradition.

Addressing the gathering during the farewell programme, Sawang said Disha app evoked good response and helped many women victims to get justice. He said digital technology introduced by the state police is very useful to the police department and the police and added that he always tried to take the police closer to the people.

He said the police had vigorously campaigned about the Disha app and Disha police stations. He said that for the first time the AP police had started service to download FIRs digitally through the AP police website.

He said 36 years of police service had come to an end and he had introduced many reforms in the police department as the DGP and tried to deliver better services to the people. During the two-and-a-half years as DGP, he said, he had discharged duties as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. He expressed his 'heartfelt' thanks to the CM who continued his as DGP for 2 years 8 months. He further said that weekly offs were provided to the police staff and cannabis grown on 7,552 acre was destroyed for the first time in the state.