Grand GST 2.0 victory rally held

Kadiri: A massive “Super GST… Super Savings Victory Rally” was organised in Kadiri town on Saturday, drawing huge participation from coalition leaders, women, and the general public.

The rally celebrated the success of the newly introduced GST 2.0 reforms, which are expected to bring significant benefits to traders and common citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Hindupur MP BK Parthasaradhi and Kadiri MLA Kandukuri Venkata Prasad explained in detail the advantages of the new GST framework.

They stated that the NDA government’s reforms under GST 2.0 would simplify taxation, improve transparency, reduce burdens on small traders, and boost economic growth.

The leaders emphasized that the revised GST system would help businesses save money and operate more efficiently while also ensuring fair taxation for consumers. Business communities and residents present at the rally expressed happiness and gratitude to the NDA government for introducing the reforms.

Many participants noted that the changes would enhance ease of doing business, encourage trade, and contribute to local economic development.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation, with women and local leaders marching in large numbers through the streets of Kadiri. The event concluded with slogans supporting the government’s reform measures and commitments to bring more people-friendly policies in the future.

The “Super GST… Super Savings” celebration in Kadiri reflected strong public support for the government’s economic reforms, marking it as a major political and social success.