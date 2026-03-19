Grand preparations begin for Ugadi, Vasanthotsavams

Vijayawada: Preparations are in full swing at the revered Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri Hill for the upcoming Ugadi and the annual Vasanthotsavams. Ugadi, marking the Telugu New Year Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram, will be celebrated on March 19. On the occasion, special rituals will commence in the early hours. At 3 am, Snapana Abhishekam will be performed to Goddess Kanaka Durga and the deities in the sub-shrines (Upalayams), followed by Alankaram, Archana, Nivedana and Harati.

Darshan for devotees will begin at 8 am. Kalasa Sthapana and special Pushparchanas will be performed at 9.15 am at the new Puja Mandir, while the traditional Panchanga Sravanam will be held at 3 pm at the Kalavedika. Later in the evening, Mandapa Puja, Agni Pratishta and Rudra Homam will be conducted at the Yagashala.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the Silver Rathotsavam, scheduled at 6 pm from the Sri Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam.

The deity will be taken in a grand procession through the Mada streets around Indrakeeladri, offering a spiritually enriching experience to devotees.

Meanwhile, the Vasantha Navaratri Utsavams will be held from March 19 to March 28. During this period, special Pushparchanas and other Vedic rituals will be conducted as per the schedule, in accordance with the recommendations of the Vedic Committee.