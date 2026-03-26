Jagan backs women’s quota, urges swift implementation

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed support for the Centre’s proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, aimed at enabling its implementation by 2029.

The proposed amendments seek to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in the Assemblies and Lok Sabha, which the former chief minister described as a significant step towards strengthening women’s political representation in the country. “I strongly support the proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act and support the move to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies,” Jagan said in a post on ‘X’.

He noted that the move is in accordance with the YSRCP’s longstanding commitment to women’s empowerment and enhancing their role in governance across all levels. He said the opposition party has consistently promoted women’s participation by implementing 50 per cent reservation in local bodies, nominated posts and nomination-based works and service contracts.

Jagan asserted that empowering women to emerge as leaders at every level of democracy has always been a core principle of the party’s governance approach. He further said that such measures would advance gender equality and create greater opportunities for women in public life across the country.