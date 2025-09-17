Grand unveiling of Savitribai Phule’s statue in Anantapur

Anantapur: ZillaParishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma emphasized the need for society to follow the ideals of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, who dedicated their lives to social reform and women’s empowerment.

On Tuesday, Girijamma unveiled a six-foot statue of Savitribai Phule, installed with her personal funds, in the premises of the Zilla Parishad office. The event was graced by Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, MLC Mangamma, Joint Collectors Shiv Narayanan Sharma and Abhishek Kumar, several MPPs, ZPTCs, BC community leaders, and government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Girijamma described Savitribai Phule as modern India’s first woman teacher and a tireless crusader for women’s rights. She noted that Savitribai, along with Jyotirao Phule, left an indelible mark by educating countless children, fighting discrimination, and establishing institutions like the Satyashodhak Samaj in 1873.

She highlighted Savitribai’s role in founding the Mahila Seva Mandal in 1852 to empower women and her relentless fight against child marriage, caste-based injustices, and patriarchal oppression.

MP Ambika Lakshminarayana praised Savitribai as a beacon of women’s empowerment, recalling her struggles against societal barriers. He highlighted her pioneering role in widow remarriage, women’s education, and social reforms.

He also stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, efforts are being made for the upliftment of BCs, including steps toward implementing 43% reservation for BC communities. The ceremony concluded with floral tributes and calls to draw inspiration from the life and legacy of Savitribai Phule.