Green Channel to supply material for capital works

Vijayawada: With the construction works of the new capital Amaravati progressing at a rapid pace, the district administration is making coordinated efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of gravel and other essential materials through a Green Channel system, NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He briefed the CM during the third review meeting of Ministers and Secretaries, held at the State Secretariat in Amaravati on Monday under the latter’s chairmanship.

Dr Lakshmisha, along with Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu, participated in the meeting virtually from the Collectorate.

During the discussion, the Collector explained the steps being taken at district-level to ensure that there are no bottlenecks in the supply of gravel and construction material required for roads and infrastructure works in the capital region. He said a district-level special committee meeting was recently conducted to review the availability of material and address emerging challenges.

Dr Lakshmisha stated that existing quarry leases are being reviewed, while new quarry lease applications are being processed expeditiously through the single-window system. Necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are also being cleared without delay, in coordination with the Mines, Forest, and Environment departments. Joint inspections are being carried out to ensure compliance with government policies, statutory requirements, and environmental norms.

Emphasising the administration’s commitment, the Collector said the issue of gravel supply is being treated as a priority at the district level. Any problems faced by contractors or agencies are being addressed immediately to ensure the smooth progress of Amaravati’s development works, while strictly adhering to environmental safeguards and legal provisions.