Katari Ramachandra Reddy elected as JAAP AP president

Anantapur: A state executive committee meeting was held at the Pada Convention Center in Vijayawada under the auspices of JAAP.

NUJI National General Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram, NUJI Vice President Rajendra, along with JAAP Founder and Chairman Uppala Lakshman and other JAAP executive committee members participated in this meeting.

On this occasion, under the leadership of Union Chairman Lakshman, national and state leaders discussed various issues related to journalists.

They also expressed their disappointment that the JAAP union was not given an opportunity in the state accreditation committee.

They stated that they would bring this issue to the attention of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

In this context, to further strengthen the union for the fight against journalists' problems, JAAP Chairman announced that Katari Ramachandra Reddy from Anantapur district has been unanimously elected as the JAAP Working President.