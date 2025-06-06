Green message echoes at Bapu Museum

Vijayawada: The Bapu Museum here observed World Environment Day 2025 with a meaningful sapling plantation drive aimed at promoting environmental stewardship and sustainability.

As part of the initiative, KV Krishnaiah, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Gazetted Officers’ Joint Action Committee (APGOsJAC), and P Suresh, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums jointly planted a Rama Phalam (Annona Squamosa) sapling in the museum premises.

The programme witnessed the enthusiastic participation of officials, staff members, and local stakeholders, who came together to emphasise the need for collective responsibility in preserving nature. Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries highlighted the critical role that such small but significant acts—like tree planting—play in building long-term ecological resilience. This year’s Environment Day theme, “Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience,” served as a guiding message for the event. The participants reiterated the urgency of land conservation and drought mitigation efforts in the face of climate change and environmental degradation. The plantation drive served as a call to action for citizens to contribute actively to environmental preservation. The event concluded with a pledge to continue similar green initiatives across other heritage and institutional locations in the state.

