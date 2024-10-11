Green movement catches up in undivided Anantapur dist

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Two decades ago, the undivided district was written off as a desert in the making. It was hard to find trees or greenery anywhere in the district, but over the years, massive awareness has been developed on plantation and how it could affect climate change for the better.

The awareness brought about transformation in the attitude of people and soon green movement caught up. Today men and women are seen buying saplings from nurseries and developing home gardens. The change is visible in Anantapur and Puttaparthi towns.

Several nurseries have come up in the city and women are making a beeline to these nurseries to buy flower and fruit plants. People developed love for greenery, which could be seen in all exhibitions, where saplings are being bought in large numbers. There are 10 nurseries selling flower, ornamental and fruit-bearing plants to residents for planting them in their own house premises.

Besides, the municipal corporation is also engaged in planting saplings beside main roads, road dividers and in the avenues. Presently green plants have been developed on the government hospital road, court road and railway station road and these plants were supplied by nurseries in city, which are maintained by people from Kadiyam, near Rajamahendravaram, in East Godavari district.

Swarna Latha talking to The Hans India said that she is delighted to see a lot of greenery on the roads and streets. “About 10 years ago, there was hardly any greenery in the city but today the city is looking green and beautiful,” she stated.

Veeranna and Obulesu, running nurseries on Kalyanadurg road, said that every week lorry loads of plants arrive from Kadiyam. Demand is more for plants include 10-feet long mango plants, guava, neredu, banana and papaya plants that are ready for plantation.

They revealed that for setting up a nursery, they invested Rs 4 lakh for pillars, trays, plastic sheets, bore-well and shade net etc. The horticulture and forest departments are also running nurseries for supply of plantation to farmers.

The department is also promoting low cost shade net nurseries by offering subsidies and incentives.

Swetha, a housewife from Vidyuth Nagar in the city stated that she is very enthusiastic about her backyard flowers and fruit garden. Domestic gardens are creating a serene atmosphere and a cool climate during summer season.

Nurseries have become a boon to farmers as they are getting readymade plants for transplantation. Most of the plants supplied by nurseries are good as they are procuring plants from Kadiyam, famous for nurseries. For Rajyalakshmi, a housewife in Arvind Nagar Colony in the city, gardening was her first love. She is able to see a marked change in the tastes of people in the district as everyone is attracted towards fruit trees and flower plantations.