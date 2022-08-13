  • Menu
Groom & 4 others injured in road mishap in Krishna dist

Krishna: In a ghastly mishap, five persons including groom suffered serious injuries as the car in which they were travelling rammed into a divider on national highway at Ampapuram village on Saturday morning.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Avutapalli. Among the injured, one of them stated to be in serious condition. The mishap took place when the groom and his relatives were returning to Hyderabad after the marriage at Attili in West Godavari district.

