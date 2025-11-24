Groundbreaking ceremony for Perantalamma temple held

Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana expressed gratitude for participating in the reconstruction of Sri Venkatamma Perantalamma temple in Nellore. Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony on Sunday for the temple’s reconstruction at Ranganayakula Pet, funded with Rs 1.5 crore, Narayana said the temple was originally built about 300 years ago by a Udayagiri Nawab. He noted that Venkatamma-Perantalamma continues to attract large numbers of devotees, especially women, for daily poojas.

He revealed that the government has sanctioned Rs 23 crore for the development of various temples in Nellore city and thanked Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for sanctioning funds for this particular temple.

Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy explained that despite the temple’s small size, considering its ancient history and the sentiments of women devotees, the department allocated Rs 1.5 crore to construct a three-storied Rajagopuram, Matapalli, Mahamantapam, and priest quarters.He added that, following the wishes of Minister Narayana and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, the Endowments department is providing funds for temple reconstruction in their constituencies. He also granted permission, as requested by Narayana, for a road to the park behind Endowments department’s choultry.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allocating Rs 10,000 per temple for Doopa Deepa Naivadyam despite financial constraints, and lauded both Ministers — Ramanarayana Reddy and Narayana — for their efforts in the overall development of Nellore city.

NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.