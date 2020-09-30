Growth possible with YSRCP government only: Minister Sankara Narayana

Kadapa: Minister of Roads and Buildings Sankara Narayana has said that development of the state is only possible with YSRCP government as it has been introducing crores worth of schemes despite severe facing financial crisis.



The Minister participated in a series of development programmes along with Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy in Railway Kodur mandal on Wednesday.

He said the previous government has left around Rs 60,000 crore burden on the government after TDP lost the power in 2019 general elections. He said despite financially crisis the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to fulfill the promises made by him to the people during his electioneering in 2019 elections. Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy alleged that TDP has no moral right to criticise the government as that party has done nothing during its five year tenure.