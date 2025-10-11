GST 2.0 exhibition gets overwhelming response in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: TheGST 2.0 exhibition organised by the Tirupati Chamber of Commerce at Shilparamam received an overwhelming response from the public. The event was held as part of the Central government’s recently introduced GST 2.0 reforms, which include significant reductions in GST rates across various sectors.

It was inaugurated on Friday by MLA Arani Srinivasulu, TDP and Jana Sena leaders G Narasimha Yadav, Pasupuleti Hariprasad and M Sugunamma. More than 30 stalls were set up at the exhibition, showcasing a wide range of products including household items, electronic goods, cars, scooters, and solar equipment. Each stall provided detailed information about the revised GST rates and their impact on product prices, helping consumers understand how the new tax structure benefits them. A large number of women attended the event, actively engaging with the exhibitors to learn about price differences under the new GST regime. Additional Commissioner, Regional GST Audit and Enforcement Officer K Nagendra inspected the stalls and interacted with traders and consumers. He enquired whether the reduced GST rates were being accurately reflected in market prices and discussed the overall implementation of GST 2.0. Tirupati Chamber of Commerce President Mohan Raju, State leaders KV Chowdary, and Vasavi agencies proprietor AV Ramana Kumar were among those present at the event.