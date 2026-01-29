Centre mulls boosting aviation manufacturing

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the Centre plans to focus on boosting India's manufacturing capabilities in the aviation sector over the next 10 years for catering to the increasing demand for aviation services both domestically and internationally.

Inaugurating Wings India 2026 at Begumpet here on Wednesday, Ram Mohan Naidu said that the reforms introduced by the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership had enabled common people to travel by air. He stressed that it was essential to expand the aviation ecosystem in the country.

He mentioned that the central government was making efforts to manufacture aircraft indigenously in India. Wings India 2026, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, was expected to attract over 3,000 business delegates from 20 countries, he said.

The Union Minister said that India had the potential to emerge as a global exporter of civil aviation products within the next 10 to 12 years. He said that the Union government was planning to construct around 350 airports in the country and was working towards enhancing the aviation ecosystem to facilitate indigenous manufacturing in association with big civil aviation companies.

A highlight of the inaugural day was the aircraft display featuring a Boeing 787-9 specially configured for Air India, marking the first delivery of the aircraft. The Minister observed that aircraft delivery delays remained a major bottleneck for the sector and expressed his confidence that fresh inductions would provide a strong boost to the growth of the aviation sector in the near term.

The event features international exhibitions, air shows, static aircraft displays, flying demonstrations, CEO roundtables, and an award ceremony. It also includes an aviation job fair, B2B, and B2G meetings.