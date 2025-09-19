GST 2.0 will take India into new growth phase: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said GST 2.0 reforms introduced by the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will usher India into a new era of economic growth.

Participating in the discussion on GST 2.0 in the Assembly on Thursday, he said the reforms would benefit the poor and middle class by enhancing purchasing power, spurring market demand, and creating more jobs for youth through new industries. Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, became the first state to extend full support to the reforms despite potential revenue loss, he added.

Pawan praised Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her efforts in driving the reforms, which were approved in the 56th GST Council meeting. He noted that GST 2.0 simplifies taxation, reduces the burden on businesses, and ensures transparency.

He stressed that the wealth retained in people’s hands will increase consumption, attract fresh investments, and strengthen India’s economic stability. He urged that awareness programmes be conducted from district to village level so every household understands and benefits from GST 2.0. “The Andhra Pradesh government wholeheartedly welcomes these historic reforms and will extend full cooperation for their successful implementation to ensure economic growth for the people,” he said.