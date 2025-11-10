Gudur to be remerged into Nellore?

Nellore: Here is good news for the people of Gudur constituency, as the government is close to finalising the remerger of the area into Nellore district.

According to highly placed sources, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has responded positively to the remerger of Gudur into Nellore district, following the initial report of Cabinet Sub-Committee formed for the purpose. The decision to remerge Gudur into Nellore district has brought cheers among the people, as it will provide major relief by making it easier for them to approach the administration with their problems.

Gudur SC constituency, famous for its lemon trade, comprises five mandals - Gudur, Chillakur, Kota, Vakadu, and Chittamur - with a total of 2,36,996 voters. It was carved out in 1951. It was considered a general seat from 1952 to 2007. However, following the existence of a majority SC and ST population, Gudur was declared an SC constituency on 22 January 2007. Despite being brought under the SC category, it remained under the influence of Reddy community, with candidates from SC community from any political party getting elected only with the support of Reddys.

Gudur was merged into Tirupati district during the regime of YSRCP for administrative and political reasons in 2022. "In the past, we faced serious inconvenience in approaching revenue and police administrations with our problems during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), as we had to travel two hours to Tirupati from Gudur.

It may be recalled that TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, during his 2024 election campaign, assured the people of merging Gudur back into Nellore district if his party came to power in 2024 elections.

Following representations made to the Cabinet by Gudur TDP MLA Pasim Sunil Kumar, Chandrababu reportedly responded positively when the issue was recently brought to his notice. The merger of Gudur into Nellore district is expected to be officially announced after the second sitting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee very soon.

The proposal to remerge Gudur into Nellore will make things easier, as it is just a 25-minute journey to Nellore city, located 25 km from Gudur. “Thanks to the TDP-led coalition government for this proposal," said K Penchala Narasimha Reddy, a lemon merchant and resident of Gudur town, in an interview with The Hans India.