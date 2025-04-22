Guidelines issued for Revalidation of 870 layouts in Urban Development Authorities

Vijayawada: The department of municipal administration and urban development on Monday issued guidelines on the collection of applicable fees and charges along with the penalty for the delayed period with respect to Re-validation of offline layouts. These guidelines will enable the authorities to dispose of all the revalidation of old layouts in a time bound manner duly collecting the applicable fees and charges along with the penalty for the delayed period, as a one-time relaxation, said S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Municipal

Administration and Urban Development Department.

In a press release, Suresh Kumar has announced that the department received requests from people for the revalidation of layouts. He directed the director of town and country planning, Mangalagiri to pursue the orders. Earlier, the Director of Town & Country Planning, Mangalagiri has brought to the notice of the government that the stakeholders have been requesting to issue orders for re-validation of old Layout Permission beyond three Years which were issued in online mode.

The Director of Town & Country Planning noticed that 870 layouts to an extent of 8509 Acres need to be re-validated and these were approved way back between 2 years to 20 years.

Suresh Kumar instructed the authorities to dispose of all the revalidation of old layouts in a time bound manner duly collecting the applicable fees and charges along with the penalty for the delayed period, as fixed by the Government as one-time relaxation.

Earlier, the government has constituted a committee for studying the issue and suggest penalty after examining the matter in detail and to submit report.

As per the AP Layout Rules, revalidation of a layout for additional periods of two years requires payment of 50 percent of the layout permit fee as per the norms.

The committee suggested for adopting the same criteria for revalidating online approved files. The number of revalidation periods for each layout should be determined based on the duration of the validity lapse.

The applicant shall ensure that there is no variation to the approved layout pattern before obtaining revalidation.

The layout permit fee must be calculated according to the current gazette rates of the respective Urban Development Authority (UDA). If the gap period for revalidation is less than one year after calculating the spell of two-years, the fee shall be collected on a proportionate basis. For gap periods exceeding one year but less than two years, it shall be considered as one spell for the purpose of fee calculation. The state government is trying to strengthen the Urban Development Authorities and giving more powers to ensure that local areas are developed.