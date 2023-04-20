Gummanur more interested in settlements, land grabbing: Nara Lokesh

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh once again came down heavily on the Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram on Wednesday alleging that the Minister was more interested in settlements and involved in land grabbing issues instead of developing his own constituency.

Lokesh was greatly moved after seeing the drinking water woes of people in Karumanchi village in Alur constituency, where several villagers thronged to fetch a pot of water from bore pump, the only one in the village.

He said Gummanur Jayaram, who is the MLA of this constituency, was least bothered to fix the drinking water woes. Instead, the minister was more interested in grabbing lands forcibly and get commissions through settlements. He suggested the people to elect the TDP in the ensuing elections to permanently resolve their problems.

He also inspected an Anganwadi centre in Karumanchi, where its surroundings are totally filled with garbage. The children in the centre do not have minimum protection and any poisonous insect can enter the centre and pose a threat to life of children.

Lokesh further alleged that let the god know about the nutritious food and what if the children fall ill due to untidy surroundings. He asked Jagan to order the officials concerned to clean the Anganwadi centre surroundings so that the children in the centre do not become infected with any diseases.

The sarpanches and MPTCs also met Lokesh and said that whln Chandrababu was the CM, he had sanctioned Rs 7.50 crore for development works in Mulugundum village. After the YSRCP came to power, a contractor started work in 2022. Prior to starting the works Gummanur Jayaram has taken Rs 1.50 crore towards commission. At the Panchayat election, the village sarpanch was elected from the TDP as a result of which the contract works were stopped.

They urged Lokesh to do justice after TDP returns to power. Lokesh responding to the people he met across the villages, assured to render justice on all fronts.

Former Alur MLA Kotla Sujathamma also accompanied Lokesh.