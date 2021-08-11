Guntakal railway division gets new DRM

Tirupati: Guntakal railway division gets new chief as K Venkata Ramana Reddy has took over charge as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on Wednesday. He will succeed Alok Tiwari whose two year term ended. The New DRM will be visiting Tirupati station tomorrow.

Various development works were taken up during Alok Tiwari's tenure. The long pending RUB works at RC road in Tirupati have been finally started and going on at brisk pace now. The major works in Tiruchanur station development have been completed.

The change of track to increase the speed of several trains was made possible. The new DRM has to take forward the ongoing works in the division and make the Rs.400 cr Tirupati station redevelopment a reality in the coming days.