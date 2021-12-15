Guntur: 7 injured as RTC bus falls into canal

Guntur: As many as seven bus passengers including the bus driver and conductor were injured when an RTC Palle Velugu bus carrying 29 passengers from Pedanandipadu to Bapatla fell into roadside Panta Kalva (canal) at Kakamanu in Guntur district on Wednesday.

According to police, when the RTC bus reached Kakamanu outskirts and moving towards Appapuram, the driver lost control over the bus. Suddenly the bus fell into roadside irrigation canal. Luckily there was no water in the canal.

The injured have been shifted to Bapatla government hospital for treatment.

Police said, a woman passenger sustained serious injuries and undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police suspect that technical problem might be the reason for bus accident. Kakamanu police registered the case and took up investigation.