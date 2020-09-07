Guntur: 990 bottles of Telangana state liquor seized
Highlights
Guntur: Police arrested one person and seized 990 bottles of Telangana state liquor at Pondugula check-post under Dachepalli police station limits in Guntur district on Sunday.
According to police, based on the information they seized 990 liquor bottles while being illegally transported from Telangana state. The police seized the lorry used to transport liquor stock and arrested the accused. Police registered a case.
