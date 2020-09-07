X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: 990 bottles of Telangana state liquor seized

990 bottles of Telangana state liquor seized
x

990 bottles of Telangana state liquor seized 

Highlights

Police arrested one person and seized 990 bottles of Telangana state liquor at Pondugula check-post under Dachepalli police station limits in Guntur district on Sunday

Guntur: Police arrested one person and seized 990 bottles of Telangana state liquor at Pondugula check-post under Dachepalli police station limits in Guntur district on Sunday.

According to police, based on the information they seized 990 liquor bottles while being illegally transported from Telangana state. The police seized the lorry used to transport liquor stock and arrested the accused. Police registered a case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X