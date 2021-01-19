Guntur : Address drinking water problem, civic chief tells officials

Guntur : GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to solve drinking water supply problems within three days and take steps to arrest leakages in pipelines.

She participated in the 'Dial your Commissioner' programme and later addressed a meeting with the officials at the GMC office on Monday.

She directed the engineering officials to supervise the drinking water supply and warned of stern action for failing to address the issue.

She instructed them to book cases against those who paste the posters on the walls on the roads and take steps to clean the walls. She instructed the officials to issue notices to those who have encroached upon the roadside drains and set up shops and creating problem to remove silt.

She suggested to take cooperation of the police, in case of need and instructed to issue notices to vacant land owners to clean their plots.

GMC Additional Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy, Deputy Commissioners D Srinivasa Rao, B Srinivasa Rao were among those participated in the meeting.