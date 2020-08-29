Guntur: Admissions begin in residential education institutions

Guntur: Joint collector P Prasanti on Friday drawn the lottery and started admission process for the academic year 2020-21 in AP Residential Education Institutions for Andhra region at a programme held at Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School in Guntur.



Speaking on this occasion, she said that due to Civid-19, the government did not conduct APRJC entrance examination and candidates were selected through lottery. She further said that there are 660 seats in five colleges as per reservations. As

many as 18,171 had applied for admissions. She said selected candidates will be informed through SMS and the students will select the colleges through online web casting.

Andhra region Gurukula Pathasala joint secretary Navabushana Sarma, Andhra region coordinator Devulapalli Peri Reddy were among those participated.