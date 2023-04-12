Guntur: Air cargo services to be resumed soon

Guntur: Air cargo services will resume between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam very soon. The cargo operations of many exporters have come to a grinding halt in the wake of the suspension of cargo export operations from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports from April 1, which affected the aqua sector in a big way.

As soon as he came to know about this problem, Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao enquired the exporters and Visakhapatnam airport authorities for the reasons for the stoppage of cargo operations. The authorities explained him that the situation has arisen in the wake of the new regulations for enhanced security laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a Central government organisation overseeing security of all airline operations.

The MP spoke with DG-BCAS, DG-Airport Authority Cargo logistics and asked them to immediately resolve this issue at all Andhra Pradesh airports, especially in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

GVL Narasimha Rao said a decision has now been taken by the higher authorities to restore cargo services in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada through IndiGo Airlines. This became possible because of the special permissions granted by BCAS. This was informed to GVL by DG, AAICLAS and other civil aviation officials who indicated that the cargo services will be restored soon from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports.