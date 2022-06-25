Guntur : ANU professor appointed member of international advisory group

Guntur : Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer, HoD of Sociology and Social Work Department, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, has been appointed as one of the 15-member Social Sustainability Advisory Group by Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Program of California in United States of America.

Since its inception in 1999, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program worked to improve the sustainability of global fisheries and aquaculture by helping the producers, buyers, businesses and consumers make better seafood choices. Now, the Seafood Watch is embarking on an ambitious program to integrate human rights-based social sustainability analysis and action to ensure more equitable outcomes.

As part of the work, it has developed Seafood Social Risk Tool (SSRT) that assesses the risk of forced labour, human trafficking and hazardous child labour in different seafood production systems. As part of the Partnership Assurance Model (PAM) projects, it is already working to improve farmed shrimp sustainability in India.

To support this process, Seafood Watch has set up a Social Sustainability Advisory Group. Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer was initiated into the Advisory Group for an initial two-year period (2022-2024), among others drawn across the globe from countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, Netherlands, Vietnam, Chile, Philippines, etc. The group was chaired by Birgitte Poulsen, Seafood Watch Senior Fellow, Human Rights and Social Equity and co-chaired by Wendy Norden, Seafood Watch Director of Science and Global Strategies.

Prof P Raja Shekar, Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University congratulated Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer on being recognized as a Member of the Global Seafood Watch Social Sustainability Advisory Group and added that it is an honour and a rare distinction not only for her but also to the university.

Dr K Madhu Babu, Dean, College Development Council, Dr B Nagaraju, Director, Centre for Distance Education, Dr Sandhya Cole, Chief Warden Women's Hostel & Dr Sunitha, Officer on Special Duty, Acharya Nagarjuna University also extended their congratulations and wishes to Prof Swaraswati Raju Iyer.