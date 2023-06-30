Guntur: AP failed to build all houses sanctioned, says BJP

Guntur: Central Labour Welfare Board chairman Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana criticised that though the Central government has allotted 24 lakh houses to the State under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme, the YSRCP government constructed only four lakh houses to the poor so far.

He along with the BJP leaders and activists distributed pamphlets to the residents at Brodipet here on Thursday on the occasion of completion of nine years of BJP government rule at the Centre. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced welfare schemes for farmers, developed national highways, medical and health, ports, food safety, employment generation, schemes for the workers working in unorganised sectors and minorities welfare. Following his request, the residents gave a missed call to 9090902024 in support of Narendra Modi government rule. He said that the Centre is extending all kinds of support for the development of AP.

BJP leaders Palapati Ravikumar, Guntur West Assembly convener Thota Rama Krishna, party district leaders E Madhava Reddy, Appisetti Ranga Rao participated.