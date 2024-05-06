EC orders CID to probe Bhargav Reddy over false campaign against TDP

Vijayawada: Taking serious note of the alleged false propaganda by the YSRCP against the TDP, the Election Commission on Sunday ordered for a CID inquiry against Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, the social media in-charge of the YSRCP.

TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on the false propaganda against TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu related to the disbursement of pensions in the State.

Ramaiah, in his complaint lodged to the Election Commission said that under the directions of Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, phone calls have been made through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) misleading the voters and pensioners on the delay in disbursement of pensions in the State.

Ramaiah alleged that there is a criminal conspiracy in the false campaign lodged by the YSRCP. He said the malicious campaign against the TDP is clear violation of Model code of Conduct and asked the EC to take action on Bhargav Reddy.

He complained that Bhargav Reddy has conspired to malign and damage the reputation of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, for which he released a recorded voice message directly blaming Naidu for social pension beneficiaries not receiving their monthly pensions at their doorstep. Responding to the complaint of the TDP leader, Additional Chief Electoral Officer M N Harendhira Prasad on Sunday issued orders to the CID to probe into the allegations and submit the action taken report. He issued the orders to Additional DG, CID (Cyber cell), AP for taking necessary action in the matter in accordance with prevailing laws.

On the other hand, the CID officials served notices to TDP leaders on the complaint made by YSRCP on campaign launched by the TDP over the Land Titling Act.

The Andhra Pradesh CID officials visited the State Telugu Desam Party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday and issued notices in connection with the complaint lodged by the YSRCP that the TDP has indulged in the false campaign on the Land Titling Act in the State against the YSRCP government.

Vijayawada Central MLA and the YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the TDP has launched IVRS calls in its campaign across the State on the Land Titling Act and making personal attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vishnu alleged that voice recording calls were made from different phone numbers and these calls may create fear among people on implementation of the Land Titling Act. He urged the Election Commission to take action against the persons responsible for making such calls. He also appealed to the EC to take action against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national general secretary N Lokesh and party State president Atchannaidu and issue direction to the TDP to stop the IVRS calls.

Responding to it, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer issued orders to the CID to probe into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report. He issued the orders to Additional DG, CID (Cyber cell) AP for taking necessary action in the matter in accordance with prevailing laws and the extant instructions/guidelines of the Election Commission of India and furnish action Taken Report (ATR) immediately. Consequently, the CID officials visited the TDP office on Sunday and served notices to the TDP office staff.