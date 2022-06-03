Guntur: Arrangements for CM's visit on June 7 reviewed

Guntur: Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Praveen Kumar directed the officials to develop greenery at Jindal Power Project and improve sanitation in the backdrop of inauguration of the plant by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 7.

He along with GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri visited the plant and reviewed the arrangements on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner and Director directed the officials to take steps for setting up of pylon at the project. He said the CM will examine avenue plantation after inauguration of the plant and stressed on the need to take up sanitation along the NH-5 from Guntur city to Jindal Plant at Naidupet near Guntur city. He directed the officials to set up stalls.

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar, SP Ravisankar Reddy, Additional SP Bindu Madhav were present.