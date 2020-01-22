Guntur Bandh update: Shops, Establishments and Educational institutions remain closed

Guntur: All the shops and establishments were closed and extended support to Guntur district bandh on Tuesday. In response to the bandh call given by the political JAC, all the educational institutions voluntarily closed and supported the bandh.

The police arrested CPI state assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao and CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar while they were enforcing bandh at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city. They have been shifted to Nallapadu Police Station. The police made elaborate security arrangements and set up pickets at important centres in the city to check untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao enforced bandh in Chilakaluripet town. The agitation against the three capitals is continuing in the Amaravati villages.