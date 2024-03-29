Guntur: Bicycles worth Rs 28.35 L seized

Guntur: Flying squad officials seized 567bicycles worth Rs 28.35 lakh belonging to TDP at a rice mill at Chintalapudi village of Ponnuru mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, the flying squad officials raided and seized the bicycles on which former MLA and TDP candidate for Ponnur Assembly constituency Dhulipala Narendra Kumar sticker was printed. The village resident Sridhar informed the media that he had purchased the bicycles at an auction in Guntur city. A case was registered and investigation is underway.

Ponnuru Assembly constituency returning officer Lakshmi Kumari said they have booked a case.