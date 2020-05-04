Guntur: Boozers gather at liquor shops in large numbers

Guntur: Long queues of boozers were seen at liquor shops in the district on Monday. The tripplers formed long queues one hour before opening of the shops at Pedavadlamudi, Duggirala, Phirangipuram, Mulukuduru in Ponnur mandal to purchase liquor bottles. They did not maintain social distance. They were least bothered about hike in liquor price.

They stood in queues for more than one hour and purchased iquor. They felt happy to take liquor bottle. Out of 280 liquor shops, 150 liquor shops were opened in Guntur district on Monday due to relaxation of lockdown norms by the government. Most of the shops opened in Tenali revenue division. Liquor shops were not opened in red zone areas and containment clusters in the district.