Guntur: Call to promote cashless transactions

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav said that there is a need to create awareness on digital literacy and promote cashless transactions.

He along with Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and Lead Bank Manager Edara Rambabu released posters on digital literacy to create awareness to the people at a programme held at the Collectorate in Guntur

on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector urged the bankers to create awareness on digital literacy to promote cashless transactions. He directed them to create awareness on uses of cashless transactions.

Lead Bank Manager Edara Rambabu said at present banking services are available 24X7 for the convenience of the customers and added that for every transaction digital record is available. He explained the uses of digital transactions.

Trainee Collector Subham Bansal was among those present.