Guntur: Centre allots 6,500 crore for agriculture sector

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member and Spices Voard chilli task force committee chairman G V L Narasimha Rao said that the Centre allocated Rs 6,500 crore under Atma Nirbhar Bharat for developing infrastructure in the agriculture sector in the state. Similarly, Rs.3,500 crore was allocated to Telangana.



Interacting with chilli farmers at Guntur Mirchi Yard here on Thursday, he said the Central government would implement the Atma Nirbhar schemes through the Nabard. The Centre has passed three farm laws with an aim to increase the income of the farmers, he added.

Referring to contract farming, he said that the aim of contract farming is to help the farmer to get a better price. At present, country has about 7,500 cold storage units and there is need to set up another 10,000 units. Centre will release funds to the farmer producer organisations (FPO) to develop infrastructure and for constructing cold storage units in the country.

He said that if cold storage units were set up, the farmers can keep their produce in them till they get a better price. He said that at present the farmers need not to pay marketing cess, if they sell agriculture produce outside the market yards. He urged the chilli, tobacco farmers to avail the facility provided by the Central government.

He further said that he will submit the report to the Centre within six- months.