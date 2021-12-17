Guntur: 'Chalo Vijayawada' by contract staff tomorrow

Guntur: A P Contract and Outsourcing Employees JAC general secretary D Bhanoji Rao demanded that the government solve their long pending problems and accept their demands immediately.

To mount pressure on the government and hike salaries according to increased cost of living, they are conducting 'Chalo Vijayawada' programme on December 19.

Addressing the media at the Horticulture Commissionerate here on Friday, he demanded the government to pay Rs 35,000 salary per month and recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that he would hike the salaries of the contract and outsourcing employees and regularise their services. He said that after coming to power, the CM forgot his promise and neglecting them.

He said there is no use of PRC to the contract and outsourcing employees. He demanded the government to hike their salaries according to their seniority and experience and do justice. He warned that they will continue their agitation, till the government accepts their demands and urged the employees to make the proposed 'Chalo Vijayawada' a success.

AP Contract and Outsourcing Employees JAC co-convenor U Anil, Siva Prasad, Venkatesh were present.