Guntur: Civic chief Challa Anuradha orders removal of encroachments on drains

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to remove encroachments on the side drains.

She visited rain-affected Durga Manyam, AT Agraharam, Peekalavagu and Santinagar here on Sunday and reviewed the situation.

She directed the officials to take steps to drain out the rainwater logged on roads immediately.

She directed the officials to declog at outfall drain for the smooth flow of the water in the drainage and added that it is responsibility of the environment secretaries and amenities secretaries to drain out the rainwater stranded on the roads.