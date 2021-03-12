Guntur: CM Jagan to felicitate national flag designer's daughter

Guntur: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate the designer of the national flag Pingali Venkaiah's daughter Ghantasala Seetha Maha Lakshmi at her residence in Macherla on Friday on completion of centenary of Indian National Flag.

District Collector Vivek Yadav,Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni went to Seetha Maha Lakshmi's residence in Macherla and interacted with her.

Seetha Maha Lakshmi said that her father Pingali Venkaiah designed the national flag one hundred years ago. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is felicitating her because of efforts made by her father. Her father was proud of the country, she added.

The officials inspected the area to be visited by the Chief Minister. Later, they conducted a meeting in Macherla Municipal office and reviewed arrangements for Jagan's visit to Macherla.