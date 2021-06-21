Guntur : CM YS Jagan announces Rs 5 Lakh assistance to rape victim

Guntur : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Minister for Women Welfare Taneti Vanitha consoled Seethanagaram rape victim undergoing treatment at GGH here on Monday.

She said the CM announced Rs5 lakh financial assistance to the victim and condemned the incident. She assured that the government will take steps to punish the accused in the rape case and added that the police officials have set up three special teams to arrest them.

She added that the police will take steps not to recur such things in future. Taneti Vanita extended Rs50,000 financial assistance to the rape victim and inquired about her health condition. Meanwhile, AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited the GGH and consoled the victim.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that the government will take steps to give severe punishment to the accused and extend all kinds of support and assistance to the victim. She said, that they will take steps to give counselling to the rape victim besides better treatment.