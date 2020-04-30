Guntur: Coronavirus positive cases rise to 283

Guntur: As many as 29 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the district increased to 283 in the district. Guntur urban police set up barricades to restrict movement of the people in the red zone areas in the district.

They are using drone cameras in the red zones to know situation. The district administration is supplying the essential commodities, milk and medicines at the doorsteps of the people in the red zone areas. Control rooms have been set up to solve grievances of the people in the red zone areas.



Guntur rural police are implementing complete lockdown in Narasaraopet due to increase in Covid-19 cases. Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao reviewed the situation on Wednesday.