Guntur: Cotton pest campaign vehicle flagged off

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar flagged off the mobile campaign vehicle (Prachara Radham) to create awareness on pink bollworm to the cotton farmers at a programme held under the aegis of Agriculture department at the Collectorate here on Friday.



He said the mobile campaign vehicle having LED screen and it will tour in the village where pink bollworm attacked the cotton crop. He said they will explain how to know whether the pink bollworm attacked the cotton crop, how to measure intensify of pink bollworm and steps to be taken to check it. He said when they will explain on the LED screen set up on the mobile campaign vehicle, the farmers will easily understand the procedure. Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar, joint director of Agriculture Vijaya Bharati, agriculture department official Murali were also present.