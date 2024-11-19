Live
Just In
Guntur court dismisses case against AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
In a significant legal development, the Guntur Special Court has dismissed a case against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, which stemmed from comments he made last year regarding volunteers.
The case was initiated after Pawan Kalyan referred to certain volunteers as having become "anti-social forces," prompting to file a case against Kalyan under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to defamation.
As the case progressed, the Special Court issued notices to Pawan Kalyan, leading to an investigation where the volunteers involved were asked to provide their statements. Notably, the volunteers clarified that they had not lodged any complaint against Pawan Kalyan and stated that his comments did not damage their reputation.
After considering the statements of the volunteers, Special Court Judge R. Sarath Babu concluded the hearing and officially dismissed the case. The ruling has provided a sense of relief to Pawan Kalyan regarding the controversy surrounding his remarks.