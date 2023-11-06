  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Demand to hike salaries for unorganised sector workers

Guntur: CITU district secretary Y Netaji demanded the government to take steps to pay Rs 26,000 salary to the workers in unorganised sector and bring an Act for their welfare.

He addressed the state capital area sanitation workers union meeting held at Tulluru on Sunday.

He urged the workers to participate in the Praja Rakshana Bheri meeting to be held in Vijayawada on November 15 for the solution of their problems.

He said when the salaries were not hiked proportionate to increased prices, the people are facing a lot of problems and added that anti-people policies of the Central and state governments were worrying the people.

He demanded the government to pay 18 months pending salaries. State Capital Area Sanitation Workers Union honorary president M Ravi demanded to pay salary and PF dues.

Sanitation workers union leaders Tirupathamma, Ratnakumari, Mariyamma, Ramana and CITU leader Peram Babu Rao were present.

